OMs rugby club hoping to revive fortunes

Simba Jemwa, Sports Reporter

OLD Miltonians Rugby Club’s best playing days may be behind the legendary club, but the club is still just as passionate about the game as ever.

And this indefatigable personality has driven the club into a plethora of activities that it hopes will revive its fortunes. Unpacking their plans for the future, club secretary Carrington Busili said while recognising the challenges facing Bulawayo rugby society and sport as a result of the economic challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic, the long-term plans set out by the club’s new executive committee are to support and enhance the game and building strong foundations.

Oms’ long-term strategy aims to make the club feature prominently as the face of Bulawayo rugby through competitive participation, commercialising the club’s and creating lasting corporate partnerships. We have had a good start thus far.

“Player welfare transcends everything that Old Miltonians Rugby Football Club does and continues to be the number one priority. With the limited funding we have access to, the club has not been able to support its programs in player recruitment, retention, development, travel and accommodation. If these programs are not running, the club becomes less attractive and this is what we are working flat out to resolve. We have the second most competitive club in the province with a lot of potential of reclaiming our status of being the best in the country. This is closely related to the challenges aspect which we are trying to resolve as a committee,” he added.

The club’s spokesperson also revealed that their biggest expenses in a season are travel, accommodation and transport allowances. He said although it is not a static budget, the estimates will land somewhere around US$12,000 per season.

The rugby club has also begun the process engaging all partners including their parent association. The deal conditions will determine the direction we take from here. Busili said the club was appreciative of the involvement it has thus far from former players, but would want to grow their reach. The club has created the Friends and Patrons of OMS to try and organise the old boys towards one goal.

“We encourage all Old Boys to participate in this initiative. We are the custodians of the brand and we need to stay involved for us to revive and protect what they created in their time,” said Busili. @RealSimbaJemwa