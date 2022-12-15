One killed, two injured in road traffic accident

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

ONE person died on the spot while two others escaped with injuries when a car they were travelling in veered off the road, overturned and rolled once along the Bulawayo – Beitbridge highway on Monday.

The now deceased has been identified as Key Ndlovu of Kezi who was driving a blue Toyota Hilux with Mandla Nkomo (49) and Msizi Mpofu (46) also from Kezi who were on board, sustaining injuries.

The accident occurred near the 189 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

Police said Ndlovu lost control of the vehicle which then veered off the road, overturned and rolled once.

Ndlovu died on the spot while Nkomo and Mpofu were rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo, confirmed the fatal road accident and urged motorists to exercise extreme caution to avoid accidents.

“We confirm having a report of a fatal accident where a man died on the spot while two others sustained injuries when the driver lost control of the vehicle they were travelling in. As the police we urge all motorists to exercise extreme caution to avoid road carnage especially during this festive season,” he said.