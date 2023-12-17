One million vaccines stockpile for livestock

Theseus Shambare , Harare Bureau

THE Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) has stockpiled close to one million doses of livestock vaccines used to deal with tick-borne diseases such as theileriosis, red water and gall sickness.

An additional 12 million vaccines have also been secured for fighting soil-borne and pass-on disease outbreaks that have claimed close to 6 000 cattle over the last three weeks.

DVS acting chief director Dr Pious Makaya said: “The cattle vaccines that are currently being manufactured locally include those for tick-borne diseases such as theileriosis.

“Those for gall sickness and red water are currently under field trials countrywide.

“A total of 300 000 doses of the Bolvac theileriosis vaccine have been produced between 2022 and 2023.”

The vaccine, said Dr Makaya, has been approved for “emergency use” by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

“The vaccine has, therefore, been authorised for use in theileriosis hotspots by trained veterinary and livestock production staff only,” he added.

Theileriosis, popularly known as the January Disease, has killed over 500 000 cattle since 2016.

That development prompted the authorities to accelerate research into the production of the Bolvac vaccine.

He said farmers who want to vaccinate their cattle using Bolvac should approach veterinary and livestock production extension officers in their respective provinces for the service.

Dr Makaya said approximately 500 000 doses of the anthrax vaccine have been stocked up for use in the hotspot areas.

“Cattle vaccinations against soil-borne diseases, mainly anthrax and blackleg, are critical in reducing outbreaks, especially in hotspot areas, which are mainly in districts under natural regions 4 and 5.”

Zimbabwe, he said, spends up to US$8 million annually to deal with livestock diseases.

“The local production of vaccines will help reduce the national import bill and enhance the growth and preservation of the national herd,” he said.

Deployment of the vaccines is expected to complement other initiatives being implemented to curb livestock diseases and mortality.

These include the rehabilitation of old and the development of new livestock dip-tanks.

“The Presidential Tick Grease Programme, launched in November 2020, will continue to provide at least 1,6 million kg of tick grease as a stop-gap measure for areas with no functional dip-tanks and those facing water challenges,” he said.

“Each livestock-owning household is set to receive 2kg of tick grease for free.

“Tick grease complements the intensive national cattle dipping programme being run by the DVS at over 4 000 dip-tanks dotted across the country.”