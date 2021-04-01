Online coaching sessions for coaches, TDs from Cosafa member countries

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

COACHES as well as technical directors from Council of Southern Africa Football Associations member countries stand to benefit from the arrangement with the Spanish La Liga, which will see them attend online coaching sessions.

On Thursday, Cosafa announced that through their partnership with La Liga, the coaches and technical directors from members countries will benefit from the online sessions that will run for a month.

“Cosafa, through its continued partnership with La Liga, are proud to announce an online coaching series which will be attended by coaches and technical directors from the Cosafa member associations.

“The online coaching workshops will take place over a four-week period commencing on April 21 and concluding on May 12, in which there will be two masterclass sessions presented by La Liga experts, and two club sessions, which will be presented by representatives from two La Liga clubs,’’ said Cosafa.

Giving exposure to coaches from the Cosafa region to the advances in modern technology is the aim of the online workshops.

“The aim of the workshops is to develop, prepare and expose our coaches in the Cosafa region to the advances in the modern game, while creating an interactive learning environment between the participants and the La Liga experts.”

Cosafa hope that by continuing to support the develop the coaches in the region, it will ultimately lead to an improved standard of the game in academies and communities.

