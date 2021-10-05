Online TV explores sexual orientation issues

Samantha Munyurwa , Sunday Life reporter

AN online media organisation has partnered with a number of organisations and lawyers to explain the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community (LGBTQI).

The online television works with among others, Zimbabwe Rainbow Community (ZRC) a non-profit organisation that works with gay and bisexual man. ZRC said it does not force people to come out in the open about their sexual orientation, but gives them the platform to know their rights.

“As ZRC we do not force people to come out but we empower them to know their rights and be able to stand alone in every situation, even though we do support in other areas. Our services aim at empowerment. If they know their rights it will be easy for them to make informed decisions. They should be able to face reality as it is not easy journey,” said a ZRC in one of the Online TV sessions.

A Harare lawyer also featured in one of the programmes and said that merely identifying as gay or lesbian was not a crime in Zimbabwe.

“The law criminalises unnatural acts which include same sex sexual activity. If you say ‘I am gay ‘it is not a crime.”

The online television also featured another lawyer who said the law does not recognise same sex marriages.

“The constitution does not recognize same sex marriage and it only recognizes heterosexual marriages to that effect.”

The programme also featured a member of the LGBTI community who said he faced a lot of stigma while growing up.

“I had a journey of confusion growing up and faced a lot of stigma from friends as well as family and all this with no one to ask. However, it was so difficult to be accepted by people which stressed me a lot to a point where I thought of committing suicide.”

According to a 2018 survey by Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe, 50% gay men have been physically assaulted and 64% disowned, 27% of lesbians have also faced rejection from friends and family.