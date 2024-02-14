Operation “No Land Barons” leads to 3775 arrests.

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

3775 illegal land settlers and barons have been arrested following the Governments initiative to have people behind such schemes stopped.

The operation that started last month is reportedly going well as some suspects have been arrested and convicted while some are still pending trial.

In a press statement Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that arrests have so far been made in Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland South and North Provinces with Matabeleland having a total of 123 suspects arrested and being the highest in the above mentioned provinces.

“Notable arrests have been made in Masvingo were 28 suspects were accounted for in Tokwane-Ngundu Resettlement. The suspects had illegally settled on the grazing lands without the authority of the Ministry of Land, Agricultural, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

In Matabeleland South Province, 123 suspects were arrested at Enyandeni Resettlement Area, Gwanda. The suspects settled themselves on the gazetted land without lawful authority

In Mashonaland West Province, Police in Karoi arrested 26 suspects who were occupying grazing lands and distributing gazetted land to their relatives at Lazy Five Farm. Investigations carried out unearthed that the suspects were paying US$15.00 or maize equivalent, to the plot holders.

In Matabeleland North Province, Thulani Nzima aged (53) was arrested for illegal allocation of land in which he allocated six residential stands to desperate home seekers for payment in Siganda, Mbembeswana 1 Village, and Nyamandlovu. Investigations carried out unearthed that the beneficiaries paid US$300 and ZAR4000.00 to the suspect.”

The ZRP has encouraged the public to be cautious when it comes to these land issues and report any illegal activities they may know of.