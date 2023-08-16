Opposition political parties urged to respect national holidays

Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENTIAL candidate Mr Harry Peter Wilson has called on the country’s political parties to respect and honour the sacrifices made by the gallant sons and daughters of the soil saying those that choose to absent themselves from such national events should not be allowed anywhere near State House.

The Democratic Official Party (DOP) leader said it was only proper for the country to celebrate with a sense of pride the dedication to national cause and the selfless sacrifice by the heroes who are either dead or alive in the month of August.

“The Heroes Day is a day of commemoration and reflection. We honour the brave individuals who fought tirelessly for a free and fair Zimbabwe. Their sacrifices laid the foundation for the independent nation we are today. It is through their blood, tears and sweat that we are talking about the elections in the country.

“The right to choose a government was not there. It was made available through the sacrifices of the heroes laid in the country’s heroes’ acres. As a show of patriotism and through my knowledge of where we are coming from as a country, I urge all Zimbabweans to take the month of August to continue remembering the heroes and what they sacrificed their lives for,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that other politicians and political parties were not seeing value in commemorating the national holiday and were absent from the Heroes Acre.

“We are Zimbabweans before we form ourselves into political parties. Those political parties came into effect as a result of the sacrifices made by the heroes, dead and alive and we should honour them. I am surprised that on such important holidays, there are politicians and their supporters who refuse to gather with others and celebrate. Only enemies of independence and freedom would do that,” he said.

Mr Wilson added that it was democratic for people to celebrate their political diversity while remaining alert to the things that unite the country and urged political parties to desist from all forms of violence as instructed by President Mnangagwa ahead of elections.

“The month of August reminds us of the values that guided our struggle, and it’s a call to action. We must rekindle the flame of democracy, and this upcoming election is an opportunity to steer our nation on the path of inclusivity, transparency, and progress.

“To the people of Zimbabwe, I urge you to remember the legacy of our heroes and heroines, and to exercise your right to vote. Your voice matters, and together, we can continue reclaiming the democratic space and ideals that define our nation. Let us unite, let us participate, and let our votes be the catalyst for a brighter future,” he said.

Mr Wilson said if elected to lead the country, he would ensure equal opportunities in resource allocation as well as continue the thrust of the Second Republic of developing communities through devolution where dams, schools, clinics and bridges have been built across the country.

He also said he would ensure that the country was food secure through irrigation schemes as a respond to the effects of climate change as well as intensify value addition and beneficiation in the mining sector, something that the Government has been working on through a US$12 billion target.