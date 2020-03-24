Osiphatheleni step up fight against COVID-19

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

ILLEGAL foreign currency dealers known as Osiphatheleni operating within the Central Business District in Bulawayo have to resorted to wearing protective masks and rubber gloves in a bid to prevent themselves from contracting the coronavirus deadly disease.

A snap survey by the Sunday News at most Osiphatheleni hotspots in the CBD revealed that most of the illegal money changers were putting on masks and gloves to prevent any potential infection from handling cash.

Although the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said there is no evidence that cash is transmitting the novel coronavirus, a number of people especially in the retail sector have resorted to putting on masks and disposable gloves as a precautionary measure.

WHO has however, insisted that people should “always” wash their hands after using cash.

One illegal money changer who operates near a popular bottle store along George Silundika who spoke to the Sunday News on condition of anonymity said they had no option but to prevent themselves from the disease as they are always handling cash from various sources.

“We are always handling cash whose sources we don’t even know, so as part of preventing ourselves of possible infection we have resorted to putting on masks and disposable gloves,” he said.

The disease has so far claimed one life in the country, broadcast journalist Zororo Makamba, son to businessman Mr James Makamba.

