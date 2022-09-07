Our water is clean: BCC

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has dismissed social media reports purporting that the city’s water is contaminated with sewer and not safe for consumption, with the local authority insisting their water is safe and reliable.

On Tuesday a message circulated on various social media platforms, purportedly from the local authority where it was claimed that the city’s water had been contaminated by sewer from broken pipes hence was not safe for drinking.

“Please be advised that our sources of water in Bulawayo are contaminated with sewer water from broken pipes as such there is an outbreak of diarrhoea with over a thousand cases so far identified. Please announce through WhatsApp groups and to learners.

“We have discontinued using BCC water and as such learners should boil water and carry with them for drinking till further notice,” reads the message.

However, in a statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube dismissed the reports, insisting that the city’s water was safe for consumption as their water treatments, testing and distribution processes follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise stakeholders, residents and members of the public that messages circulating on social media purporting that sources of water are contaminated with sewer are not true. We urge residents, stakeholders and members of the public to disregard these messages.

“The City of Bulawayo is committed to providing a safe and reliable water supply and would like to assure all stakeholders that our water treatment, testing and distribution processes follow the World Health Organisation standards,” said Mr Dube.

Last Sunday it was reported that a vicious diarrhoea outbreak has hit Bulawayo suburbs with more than 1 000 cases recorded so far.

Cases in the latest outbreak were first recorded in the city’s Ward 17 in Pumula suburb in July, but the outbreak has since spread across the city.