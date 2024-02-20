Over 1.5 mill vaccinated for cholera

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE country has administered over 1.5 million cholera vaccine doses with the targeted provinces having covered more than 90 percent of intended recipients, Cabinet has learnt.

Speaking after a Post Cabinet Briefing this Tuesday afternoon, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said mega provinces like Harare has vaccinated 73 percent of the population that is affected.

“The nation is also informed that as at 13th February 2024 the country had administered 1 585 327 doses of 1 712 017 that the country has received so far. The targeted provinces have a coverage of more than 90 percent, while Harare has 73.4 percent. Vaccination is continuing in Harare. Furthermore, efforts are already underway to procure an additional 6.3 million vaccines in order to cover additional hotspots,” said Dr Muswere.

In light of the foregoing, Cabinet reiterated the need to adhere to cholera preventive measures as follows: ensuring the provision of safe, clean water to all communities; improving sanitation facilities in both urban and rural areas; regulating food vending in all urban areas; sustainable refuse removal and management system; and monitoring and supervising religious gatherings for religious and funeral purposes in known hotspots until the situation normalises.

As at 13 February 2024, Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cholera cases were 24 332. Ongoing control measures include the distribution of water treatment chemicals at the point of use; training of water point committees; demonstrations on handwashing; setting up of Oral Rehydration Points; engagement with the religious leadership; and raising awareness and health education campaigns

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere said the 2024 Independence Anniversary and Children’s Party Celebrations will be held in Manicaland Province.

“The 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations will run under the theme “Zim@44: Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030.” The nation is also informed that preparations for the 2024 Independence Anniversary and Children’s Party are on course with the roadworks and civil works expected to start soon,” he added.

@NyembeziMu