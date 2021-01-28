Over 11 000 arrested for improper wearing of masks

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has expressed concern with the growing number of people who are purposely flouting lockdown regulations and willfully disregarding the proper wearing of face mask.

This comes amid revelations that police last week arrested 11 171 members of the public for the improper wearing of face masks while a further 7 082 were arrested throughout the country for violating movement restrictions in the past week.

Giving an update of the 30-day level four national lockdown, acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said there was a need for the public to heed to President Mnangagwa’s clarion call for all Zimbabweans to work together and show a common unity of purpose if we are to defeat this disease.

Dr Muswere said it was important to note that the proper wearing of masks has proven to be effective against transmission of the pandemic.

“Despite the upsurge in the number of infections and deaths related to the disease, it has been noted that there is a section of our society that continues to wantonly disregard lockdown procedures. We must continue to look out for each other. and to encourage behaviour change in line with set out protocols.

“Whilst proper wearing of masks has proven to be effective against transmission. a considerable number of people have been arrested for flouting this requirement Last week, 11 171 offenders were arrested for willfully disregarding the proper wearing of face masks. Cumulatively, the total arrested since the onset of the lockdown is now 119 557,” said Dr Muswere.

Regarding the rollout of the vaccine in the country the Minister said a pronouncement will be made soon after the conclusion of scientific and empirical evidence being gathered by a team of scientists. medical professionals and experts.

He said the government had already set aside resources for vaccine purchases with assistance from the private sector.

“The Government owes all health workers and frontline staff a debt of gratitude. Those who work in the Red Zones which deal with the care of the Covid-19 patients are surely our heroes and heroines as we continue to fight this deadly disease Our Government is committed to the eradication of COVID-19 and we are hopeful that we will succeed.

“We must also commend a large section of Zimbabweans who have been the shining beacons in our society by way of adhering to lockdown statutes. The President has advised that help is on the horizon and on a positive note, our recovery rate has been increasing significantly,” said Dr Muswere.