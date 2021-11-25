Over 22 000 deceased persons to be removed from voters roll

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has identified more than 22 000 people believed to be deceased for removal from the voters roll.

The list of 22 656 covers the period from 2017 to 2019.

In a public notice, dated 22 November 2021, ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana said those that have been listed will be duly removed unless an appeal is lodged with the country’s electoral body.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 33(4) read with section 27(1) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that voter registration officers have reason to believe that the persons whose names are listed in the First Schedule, and who were registered as voters for the constituencies, wards and polling stations listed therein have died.

“By means of this notice, notification is made to any voter on the First Schedule who may be alive to lodge an objection at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Mahachi Quantum 1 Nelson Mandela Avenue, corner Kaguvi Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare and at the respective Commission Provincial Offices, to the inclusion of his or her name in the First Schedule using the form prescribed no later than seven days from the date of publication of this notice,” reads the notice.