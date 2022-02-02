Over 23 000 motorists arrested countrywide

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had as at Monday arrested over 23 000 motorists countrywide in the ongoing operation against unlicensed, uninsured and unregistered motor vehicles.

The operation came after an increase in crimes perpetrated by some motorists with unregistered vehicles and was also targeting non-complying public service vehicle.

Giving an update on the operation, the police, on their Twitter account revealed that the cumulative arrests since the start of the operation now stood at 23 957.

“The ZRP reports that on 31 January 2022, 1 108 motorists were arrested throughout the country under the ongoing operation against unlicensed, uninsured, unregistered motor vehicles and non-complying public service vehicles. The cumulative arrests now stand at 23 957,” reads the update.

The operation was launched on 15 January, with the police noting that no vehicle would be exempted in the operation, saying the operation was being conducted to account for criminals that were using these vehicles to commit crimes.