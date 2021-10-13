Over 4 000 get documented in Tsholotsho

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

OVER 4 000 Identity Documents were issued in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North province during the recent special exercise by the Civil Registry Department targeting the San community and those that were affected by the 2017 floods in the district.

The San community has over the years faced a problem accessing Identification documents which has hindered them in getting key amenities like education. Speaking during a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the exercise which was also targeted at victims of Cyclone Idai in Bikita was a resounding success.

“The exercise sought to document citizens in Bikita District who were affected by Cyclone Idai in 2019, and those affected by the 2017 floods in Tsholotsho, including the Tjawo (San) community in the District. The Bikita mobile registration programme commenced on 6 September, 2021, and ended on 5 October, 2021, while the Tsholotsho exercise ran from 13 September to 12 October, 2021. The services availed during the mobile registration exercises in the 2 districts covered birth, death and national identity registration,” said the Minister.

In terms of figures, the Minister revealed in Bikita, 4 397 national identity documents were issued while in Tsholotsho, a total of 4 169 national identity documents were issued.

“In Tsholotsho, 3 542 initial birth registration for children under the age of 16 years were issued, 600 initial birth registration for persons above 16 years of age, 46 duplicate birth certificates were issued to children under 16 years of age, 625 duplicate birth certificates were issued to persons above the age of 16 years and 58 death certificates.

“In Bikita, 3 112 initial birth registration for children under the age of 16 years were issued, 348 initial birth registration for persons above 16 years of age, 26 duplicate birth certificates were issued to children under 16 years of age, 522 duplicate birth certificates were issued to persons above the age of 16 year and 58 death certificates,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister further commended the Civil Registry Department for the stakeholder participation approach which it adopted in implementing the exercises, which resulted in effective coordination of the project.

“Together with the awareness campaigns undertaken through rural district committees, traditional and community leaders, and local radio stations, huge turnouts were witnessed at mobile registration centres from the first day.

“Going forward, the mobile registration exercise will be extended to other districts in need, starting with the Bulilima District in Matabeleland South Province. Voter registration will also be concurrently undertaken as part of the exercise,” she said.