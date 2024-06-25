Over 7100 diarrhoea cases reported in one week

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says over 7100 cases of common diarrhoea were recorded in the country in the week ending 9 June 2024 with about 50 percent being reported from children under five years of age.

According to the latest Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending 9 June 2024, 7 176 common diarrhoea cases and no deaths were reported this week.

“Of the reported cases, 3 244 were from under five years of age. The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland West Province (1 068) and Mashonaland East Province (1 035). The cumulative figures for common diarrhoea are 147 868 cases and 49 deaths,” read the surveillance report.

The Ministry further reported that over 1 000 Malaria cases have also been recorded with no deaths being reported so far.

“The Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending 9 June 2024. 1 032 malaria cases and zero deaths were reported this week. Of the reported cases 117 were from under five years of age. The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were…Mashonaland Central Province (551) and Manicaland Province (143). The cumulative figures for malaria cases are 29 031 and 49 deaths,” further reads the report.