Over 82 000 arrests in Operation “Tame the traffic jungle”

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has, as of yesterday (Monday), made over 82 000 arrests their Operation code named, Tame the traffic jungle.

The operation is aimed at bringing order to the country’s roads, targeting vehicles without route permits, illegal pirate taxis among other road offences.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that as of Monday they had made a total of 82 742 arrests countrywide.

The ZRP reports that a total of 82 742 arrests have been effected during the on-going operation, “Tame the Traffic Jungle”. 2 092 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 25 420 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). 420 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 6 075 people have been arrested for touting. Meanwhile, 1 653 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates,” reads the statement.

The operation was launched on 12 September 2023 is a partnership between police and local authorities.

Other stakeholders involved in the blitz aimed at ensuring that vehicle owners comply with the requirements of the law include the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.