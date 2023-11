Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

Police in Fort Rixon have arrested two suspects in connection with poaching of an Eland worth US$ 3 200 at Shangani Holistic on Sunday.

The suspects are Mehluli Moyo (41) and Lungile Mkandla (27).

“The arrest led to the recovery of two Baofeng hand held radios, a 308 Remington rifle and three live rounds,” the police said, posting on their X account.