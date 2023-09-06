Pakistan and Bangladesh pay respects to Streak

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

PAKISTAN and Bangladesh observed a minute of silence for the late Zimbabwe Cricket legend, Heath Streak who succumbed to cancer on Sunday morning at his family farm at Enthokozweni in Inyathi.

Streak was 49 at the time of his death. Before the start of the Super Four Asia Cup encounter and singing of national anthems between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the two sides took a minute to pay their respects to the late Zimbabwean great.

The late Zimbabwean legend captained and coached the Chevrons. In May 2014, Streak was appointed Bangladesh’s bowling coach on a two-year contract which ended in 2016.

Streak is Zimbabwe’s all-time leading wicket taker in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets and remains the only Zimbabwean cricketer to have taken over 100 Test wickets and completed the double of 2 000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs. He holds the record for the most five wicket hauls by a Zimbabwean in Tests, with seven. – @brandon_malvin