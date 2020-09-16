Pakistan Cricket Board works on “bio secure” environment in anticipation of Zim tour

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WHILE the Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission is still yet to clear Zimbabwe Cricket to send the country’s senior men’s cricket team to Pakistan next month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is said to be seeking expertise from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about creating a bio-secure environment for the forthcoming international series against Zimbabwe.

England hosted Pakistan in a bio-secure environment from the middle of July up to early September. Planning from the PCB has the Zimbabwean team scheduled to reach Pakistan on 20 October after which the itinerary for the One Day International and Twenty20 International series will be drawn up, with the matches to take place in Multan and Rawalpindi.

“These two venues are under consideration since both will be hosting the National T20 Championship in a bio-secure environment because of Covid-19 restrictions,” a PCB source told Hindustan Times, an Indian English-language daily newspaper.

According to the same source of information, the Pakistan board is taking the series against Zimbabwe seriously as it will allow the PCB to invite other teams to Pakistan in future even if the Covid-19 pandemic does not go away anytime soon.

Zimbabwe toured Pakistan in May 2015, for there ODIs and two T20Is with the matches going ahead without any major incidents.

The Zimbabwean cricketers have been training since last Monday as they anticipate a positive response from the authorities. For now, the cricketers are fine tuning in different cities, with a camp planned once the Pakistan tour is given the go ahead.

