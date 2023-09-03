Panda Confident That Bosso Will Bounce Back

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club attacker Calvin “Kungfu Panda” Chigonero has expressed his confidence that his team will bounce back after a 2-0 loss to defending champions FC Platinum last week.

They take on another Bulawayo side in Chicken Inn and Chigonero has said he and his team will work hard to return to winning ways.

“It is a derby and we all know those matches tend to be difficult. I believe that we have everything in the team that is needed to win that match.”

“That loss to Platinum came at a right time as we are still on top and it was a reminder that at any given time we should never relax, any opponent is dangerous,” said Chigonero

Bosso have the Gods to thank after Ngezi Platinum lost 2-1 away against Herentals yesterday.

A win would have taken them above Highlanders with 42 points to Highlanders’ 41.

“We should take advantage of the situation. We were very lucky that Ngezi did not get anything from their game therefore it is now up to us to make sure that we take full advantage of that situation.” He said.

Bosso go into the match knowing that a victory against the Gamecocks could stretch their lead to five points.