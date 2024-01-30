Panthers, OMs maintain unbeaten run

Brandon Moyo

WESTERN Suburbs Panthers and Old Miltonians (OMs) remain as the only two unbeaten teams in the 2024 Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) Under-20 league after convincing wins on week two on Saturday.

Panthers were up against a tricky test in defending champions, Christian Brothers College (CBC) Hornets and managed to emerge victorious while last season’s runners up, OMs cruised to victory over Highlanders.

The headlining match was the clash between Panthers and the Hornets and the former beat the defending champions 36-20 to make it two out of two while OMs crushed Highlanders 67-0 in what was the biggest margin of match week two.

Both matches were played at the city’s ceremonial home of rugby, Hartsfield Rugby Grounds.

The two games were not the only ones that took place on Saturday. Bulawayo Elephants proved toos strong for Bulldogs with a 40-0 win. In women’s matches, Panthers Women beat Montrose 20-0 while Highlanders Women edged Bulldogs with a similar score line.

Last year, the Hornets were crowned champions of the Under-20 league after topping the standings with 25 points from five matches, winning all their games. They wrapped up their campaign with a 40-5 victory over OMs.

The league continues this weekend with match-week three fixtures yet to be confirmed. – @brandon_malvin