Parts of Byo’s industrial areas to go without electricity

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PARTS of Bulawayo’s industrial areas will on Friday go without electricity as the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is set to embark on critical maintenance work in the area.

In a statement ZETDC revealed that Kelvin West industries will go for the better part of the day without electricity supplies.

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advice its valued customers in Bulawayo that there will be an emergency power supply interruption on Friday 1 April 2022 from 9am to 4.30pm for the purpose of carrying our critical maintenance works,” reads the statement.

Kelvin West industries include GMB, United Refineries, Panel Link, Grills, Zimtiles, Heads and Hooves to mention but a few.