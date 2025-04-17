Pastor Barak, Mambo Dhuterere win big at inaugural Zimbabwe Gospel Music Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub
The inaugural Zimbabwe Gospel Music Awards (ZGMA), held recently in Harare, celebrated outstanding contributions to the gospel music industry. Church leaders Pastor Barak, Bishop Believe, and Apostle Marozva were recognised for their efforts in supporting artistes, marking a pivotal moment in uniting the gospel music sector with the broader music industry.
The event saw a diverse range of categories, with some awards decided by public voting and others judged by industry professionals. The winners included renowned musicians such as Minister Michael Mahendere, Pastor Barak, Dorcas Moyo, Obert Chari, and Mambo Dhuterere, among others.
Organisers were thrilled by the overwhelming response, with a diverse range of artistes submitting their work for consideration.
Lee Chitsungo, founder and director of the ZGMA, shared his excitement despite the setbacks that led to the award’s delay from December 2024. He expressed that the outcome was well worth the wait, promising that the awards would continue to grow in subsequent years.
“We are committed to celebrating gospel excellence and fostering collaboration between artistes, churches, and corporate partners. The ZGMA aims to recognise and honour not only the artists but also the promoters, companies, and individuals making significant contributions to the Zimbabwean gospel music scene,” Chitsungo said.
He went on to emphasise the event’s future potential, stating that the ZGMA is poised to become a key event in the gospel music calendar, helping to inspire, uplift, and transform lives through the power of gospel music.
Below is a full list of the winners;
-Best Newcomer
Minenhle Dube (1st) – Trophy, Prince Chigwida (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement, and Collen Chimuka (3rd) – Certificate of Achievement
Best Collaboration
Rumbie Zvirikuzhe (1st) – Trophy, Roe Makawa (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement
Best Album
Minister Thandazani (1st) – Trophy, Rumbie Zvirikuzhe (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement
Best Music Video
Dorcas Moyo (1st) – Trophy, Prince Chigwida (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement
People’s Choice Gospel Song
Minister Michael Mahendere (1st) – Trophy
Pastor Barak (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement
Dorcas Moyo (3rd) – Certificate of Achievement
Outstanding Gospel Lyrics
Obert Chari (1st) – Trophy
Mambo Dhuterere (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement
Benny Hadassah Muzanamombe (3rd) – Certificate of Achievement
Best Rap/Hip Hop Artist
Yeomie Kay (1st) – Trophy
C Verb (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement
Jason Gwanzura (3rd) – Certificate of Achievement
Best Group
Christian Movement (1st) – Trophy
Vocality Acapela (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement
Nu Birth (3rd) – Certificate of Achievement
Best Videographer
NAXO Films – Trophy
Best Producer
Gibson Makumbe – Trophy
Best Contemporary Artist
Mambo Dhuterere – Trophy
Best Contemporary Song
Thembalami – Trophy
Best Choral Group
Joyfull Praise Choir – Trophy
Legendary Artist
The Charambas – Trophy
Special recognition to church leaders supporting artistes
Pastor Barak
Bishop Believe
Apostle Marozva