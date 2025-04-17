Pastor Barak, Mambo Dhuterere win big at inaugural Zimbabwe Gospel Music Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

The inaugural Zimbabwe Gospel Music Awards (ZGMA), held recently in Harare, celebrated outstanding contributions to the gospel music industry. Church leaders Pastor Barak, Bishop Believe, and Apostle Marozva were recognised for their efforts in supporting artistes, marking a pivotal moment in uniting the gospel music sector with the broader music industry.

The event saw a diverse range of categories, with some awards decided by public voting and others judged by industry professionals. The winners included renowned musicians such as Minister Michael Mahendere, Pastor Barak, Dorcas Moyo, Obert Chari, and Mambo Dhuterere, among others.

Organisers were thrilled by the overwhelming response, with a diverse range of artistes submitting their work for consideration.

Lee Chitsungo, founder and director of the ZGMA, shared his excitement despite the setbacks that led to the award’s delay from December 2024. He expressed that the outcome was well worth the wait, promising that the awards would continue to grow in subsequent years.

“We are committed to celebrating gospel excellence and fostering collaboration between artistes, churches, and corporate partners. The ZGMA aims to recognise and honour not only the artists but also the promoters, companies, and individuals making significant contributions to the Zimbabwean gospel music scene,” Chitsungo said.

He went on to emphasise the event’s future potential, stating that the ZGMA is poised to become a key event in the gospel music calendar, helping to inspire, uplift, and transform lives through the power of gospel music.

Below is a full list of the winners;

-Best Newcomer

Minenhle Dube (1st) – Trophy, Prince Chigwida (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement, and Collen Chimuka (3rd) – Certificate of Achievement

Best Collaboration

Rumbie Zvirikuzhe (1st) – Trophy, Roe Makawa (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement

Best Album

Minister Thandazani (1st) – Trophy, Rumbie Zvirikuzhe (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement

Best Music Video

Dorcas Moyo (1st) – Trophy, Prince Chigwida (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement

People’s Choice Gospel Song

Minister Michael Mahendere (1st) – Trophy

Pastor Barak (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement

Dorcas Moyo (3rd) – Certificate of Achievement

Outstanding Gospel Lyrics

Obert Chari (1st) – Trophy

Mambo Dhuterere (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement

Benny Hadassah Muzanamombe (3rd) – Certificate of Achievement

Best Rap/Hip Hop Artist

Yeomie Kay (1st) – Trophy

C Verb (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement

Jason Gwanzura (3rd) – Certificate of Achievement

Best Group

Christian Movement (1st) – Trophy

Vocality Acapela (2nd) – Certificate of Achievement

Nu Birth (3rd) – Certificate of Achievement

Best Videographer

NAXO Films – Trophy

Best Producer

Gibson Makumbe – Trophy

Best Contemporary Artist

Mambo Dhuterere – Trophy

Best Contemporary Song

Thembalami – Trophy

Best Choral Group

Joyfull Praise Choir – Trophy

Legendary Artist

The Charambas – Trophy

Special recognition to church leaders supporting artistes

Pastor Barak

Bishop Believe

Apostle Marozva