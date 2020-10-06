Pay your bills in forex-BCC

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council is encouraging residents to settle their bills in foreign currency as some businesses have started charging for services in foreign currency too.

Council chairman of the finance and development committee Councilor Mlandu Ncube said it was noble for those getting foreign currency to help the local authority.

“I, therefore, implore our residents to kindly pay council dues on time so that we are able to achieve our goals. in my specific appeal, I would like to encourage those companies that are charging for their goods and services in foreign currency, to also consider paying their bills in foreign currency. This would help the council to get the much-needed forex to pay for essential products such as fuel and water treatment chemicals. This is your city, support it by paying your bills in foreign currency,” he said.

Since the Government announced that businesses can now charge for their services in foreign currency, a number of traders have taken up the call and are charging in foreign currency.

BCC said if council fails to adjust to the new way of doing things like payment in foreign currency, it would carry forward problems encountered in the previous budget allocation into a new financial year.

“The challenges experienced in 2020 are likely to be carried into the next budget cycle; however, the council will be better prepared to attend to such issues as adequate budget provisions have been made. The 2021 proposed budget seeks to improve service delivery in roads infrastructure, sewerage and water infrastructure. the year 2021 will see a number of long-term projects coming to a conclusion specifically, of water and sewerage infrastructure,” he said.

Council has proposed aa $17.1 billion budget for the year 2021 with rates and general services expected to generate $2,7 billion.

@NyembeziMu