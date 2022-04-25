PCR tests for exhibitors and invited guests at the ZITF

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade fair has advised that all exhibitors and invited guests will be required to produce Covid-19 Free Certificate (PCR or Antigen) in a quest to host the show in a controlled and responsible manner.

This was revealed by the ZITF Chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo during a media briefing this Monday ahead of the 62nd edition which begins this Tuesday.

It is all systems go for the trade showcase which will be held under the theme “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent: Value Chains for Economic Development”.

Cognisant of the fact that the nation is still under a global pandemic, Mr Busisa Moyo said: “ZITF company understands that while we seem to be over the worst of it, we are still in the midst of a global health pandemic, hence the need to host ZITF 2022 in a controlled and responsible manner. All stakeholders are strongly encouraged to have vaccinated against Covid-19 to increase the level of herd protection at the show. All exhibitors will be required to produce Covid-19 Free Certificate (PCR or Antigen) taken no later than 48 hours before the show begins tomorrow. Additionally, all invited guests will be required to present a Covid 19 Free Certificate (PCR or Antigen) taken no later than 48 hours before the official opening ceremony on Friday”

Meanwhile the program will kick off this Wednesday with the 4th edition of the youth-focused Innovators Forum that will be held as a two-day, in person event under the theme “Innovation for Sustainable Value Chains.” The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Amon Murwira is expected to give the keynote address.

Further elaborating on the program, Mr Busisa Moyo said: “The biggest highlight of the show is the ZITF International Business Conference organized in conjunction with the National Economic Consultative Forum on Wednesday and will start at 08.30hrs. The Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Retired General C.G.D.N Chiwenga will be the guest of honour.”

Friday will mark the official opening ceremony with the President Emmerson Mnangagwa officiating. He will also award winning exhibits in sectoral competitions. [email protected]