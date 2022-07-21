WATCH: Penalty should have been retaken says Brito

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club coach, Baltemar Brito is dumbfounded as to how the match officials missed that Whawha goalkeeper Allan Masaya had come off his line too early when he saved Ariel Sibanda’s penalty at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

Highlanders lost the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter 2-1, in what was their first loss since Brito took over at the beginning of June following the sacking of Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu.

Sibanda, Bosso’s reliable penalty taker had an opportunity to level matters for Amahlolanyama but his effort was saved by Masaya. The Whawha keeper was however off his line before the penalty was taken as shown by video footage, which meant the referee was meant to order a retake.

“Everyone should agree that was not a good decision by the referees. I can accept a mistake because I know that it’s not easy to referee a match but on this situation two guys checking this behaviour of the goalkeeper, it’s a little bit curious how they didn’t check that and they didn’t see that.

“I can accept a lot of circumstances during the game because and they are normal human beings the referees but in this case four eyes for checking this situation, I don’t know they didn’t repeat the penalty,’’ said Brito.

The Bosso coach said in the match between Dynamos and Black Rhinos, the penalty was retaken three times because the goalkeeper was coming off the line before the kick was taken. Had the referee awarded a retake, Bosso could have drawn or even won since they had the momentum.

“I saw Black Rhinos against Dynamo and they repeat the penalty three times so if the goalkeeper is not respecting the rules, repeat it. We are a little bit painful because they should repeat the penalty, maybe we could draw the game or win it because we were growing in the game,’’ he said.

Brito also feels the referees are letting players get away with time wasting and not awarding enough of optional time. He vowed that his players will not engage in any time wasting antics.

