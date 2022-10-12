Performance based bonuses for Civil Servants

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CIVIL servants will this year get performance based bonuses with all those in supervisory positions expected to complete performance appraisal reports.

This was revealed in an internal memorandum in the Ministry of Health and Child Care from the Ministry’s secretary, Dr Jasper Chimedza.

“The Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a circular notifying of the changed method of payment of bonuses and other performance related awards in the Civil Service. It is advised that with effect from this year, 2022, bonus will only be paid based on performance appraisal reports. “Considering the foregoing, kindly ensure that all members of staff from Deputy director level and below are appraised as per the standard requirements. You will be notified as to when to submit the consolidated performance ratings at the appropriate time,” reads the internal memo.