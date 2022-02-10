Permanent Secretaries awarded for top performance

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has awarded four Permanent Secretaries with prizes for exceeding their targets for best performance.

The awards were given at the signing of their Performance Contracts before the tripartite comprising of the Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and Permanent Secretary in The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development

Professor Fanuel Tagwira, Dr. Thokozile Chitepo, Dr John Bhasera and Mr George Guvamatanga were awarded for their performance in their respective ministries.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Fanuel Tagwira was awarded for, among other achievements, the production of Cofsol syrup and production of medical gas.

The ministry also saw the setting up of Innovation Hubs and start-ups, while the first batch of Doctors graduated from Midlands State University.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation, Dr Thokozile Chitepo was awarded as youths were facilitated to access empowerment opportunities while 22 000 youths were trained. Short courses and leadership courses for the youth were also introduced.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr John Bhasera was awarded for surpassing production of major crops while new irrigation systems were installed and rehabilitation of old systems. ZINWA also drilled boreholes and constructed dams which heralds some of his archievements.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Mr George Guvamatanga also received a prize for managing the fiscus archieving NDS1 targets as well as mobilization and allocation of resources for major projects. He also made sure the allocation of resources in supports of devolution was a success.

