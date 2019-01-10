Peter Muduhwa extends his stay at Highlanders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER weeks of speculation on his future, Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa has decided to extend his stay with the Bulawayo giants by a further two years.

Highlanders announced on Thursday that Muduhwa, whose contract had expired at the end of last month, had chosen to be a Bosso player.

“Highlanders Football Club is glad to announce that after long speculation around his future, Peter Muduhwa has extended his stay at the Club. Muduhwa signed a contract that keeps him at Highlanders for another two years,’’ posted Highlanders on their Twitter page on Thursday.

Muduhwa’s decision to remain at Highlanders brings an end to speculation on which club he was joining. It has appeared that the defender was on his way out of Amahlolanyama in December when the club leadership had given an ultimatum to make up his mind so as to allow technical manager Madinda Ndlovu to plan his team for the 2019 season.

Highlanders chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe told this publication that Muduhwa and Gabriel Nyoni had demanded that the club buys them houses in order for them to renew their contracts, something Bosso could not afford to do. Nyoni has since joined Caps United, with the player posting on social media on Wednesday that Makepekepe had bought him a property.

Muduhwa, an anchorman who has been converted into a central defender has since 2015 been a permanent feature in the Highlanders first team when former Bosso coach, Bongani Mafu brought him back on loan from Bulawayo Chiefs. In 2016, Muduhwa, a product of the Siphambaniso Dube owned Ajax Hotspurs was voted among the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year after a stellar season with Highlanders.

