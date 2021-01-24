Peter Muduhwa off to Simba Sports Club on Tanzania, Highlanders to pocket US$8k for six-month loan deal

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Highlanders executive has finally agreed to release national team defender Peter Muduhwa to Simba Sports Club on a six-month loan where Highlanders stand to benefit US$8 000 for the period the player will be with the Tanzanian club.

Samba chief executive officer, Barbara Gonzalez on Saturday officially wrote to his Highlanders counterpart Nhlanhla Dube to officially request that Muduhwa joins them. The deal was brokered by Zimbabwean player agent Gibson Mahachi. Gonzalez had asked Highlanders to respond on Saturday and now that the Highlanders leadership has agreed to the deal, the player will now find his way straight from Cameroon where he is on national duty to Tanzania.

“This letter serves to officially register our interests in having your player, central defender Peter Muduhwa on loan. Following our discussions with agent Gibson Mahachi based in Zimbabwe we officially put forward our request to have your player on a six-month loan deal,’’ wrote Gonzalez.

In the six months that Muduhwa will be at Simba, he has a chance to feature for them in the Confederation of African Football Champions League group stage where the Tanzanians will play six matches.

Muduhwa will not play for Simba in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League since the East African country’s transfer window closed on 15 January.

“It should be noted that our local window is closed, but since Caf opened the window for 10 extra players to be registered for Caf Champions League this necessitated us to recruit Peter Muduhwa. He will be allowed to play in the Caf Champions League only,’’ said Gonzalez.

Simba indicated that should Muduhwa make an impression they will open negotiations with Highlanders for a permanent deal.

“If Peter performs, we will open negotiations with Highlanders Football Club on a possible permanent transfer. In appreciation, we propose a loan fee of U$8000 for this period,’’ said Gonzalez.

Muduhwa recently extended his contract with Highlanders by another year and is said to have gotten US$4 000 to prolong his stay with Bosso.