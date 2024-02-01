Peter Ndlovu arrested for smuggling Honda Fit

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

FOUR man have been arrested in Plumtree on allegations of smuggling three motor vehicles through an undesignated point of entry at Nswazi area, Madlambuzi in Bulilima Matabeleland South.

The four are Peter Ndlovu (20), David Mazararire (22), Ndumiso Mudenda (36) and Norman Farai Nhunge (31) and were arrested at various points along Bulawayo- Plumtree road.

Police confirmed the arrest of the quartet in the X handle saying Ndlovu and his accomplice was intercepted at the 17 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree road highway.

“Police in Plumtree who were on anti-smuggling motorised patrol arrested David Mazararire (22), Ndumiso Mudenda (36), Norman Farai Nhunge (31) and Peter Ndlovu (20) for smuggling two Honda Fit vehicles and a Toyota Vits vehicle through an undesignated point of entry at Nswazi area, Madlambuzi.

David Mazararire and Dumiso Mudenda were intercepted at the 43 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree road while driving a Honda Fit vehicle with foreign number plates, while Norman Farai Nhunge was intercepted at the 17 kilometre peg along the same road, whilst driving a Toyota Vitz vehicle with foreign number plates. Peter Ndlovu was intercepted at the 17 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road whilst driving a Honda Fit vehicle,” reads the post.

The police said the suspects had no Temporary Import Permits and vehicle registration books for the vehicles.