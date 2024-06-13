Phulu, Ndove deregistered by Law Society of Zimbabwe

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

RENOWNED Bulawayo lawyers Mrs Doreen Vundhla Phulu and Mr Brighton Ndove have been deregistered by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for alleged misconduct.

The LSZ announced the deregistration in a notice on Thursday saying Mrs Vundhla –Phulu was deregistered on April 3 2024, while Mr Ndove was deregistered on October 25, 2023.

Mrs Doreen Vundhla Phulu of Vundhla- Phulu and Partners is the wife of the recently appointed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator Kacaca Phulu while Mr Brighton Ndove was practicing under Ndove and Associates.

““Notice is hereby given that the under-listed legal practitioners were deregistered. Accordingly, they are no longer entitled to do any legal work on behalf of the public.

“Members of the public are warned from engaging them to do any legal services on their behalf,” reads the notice.

Furthermore, LSZ advised those persons who are owed money by Mrs Doreen Vundhla- Phulu to approach the curator Mr V Majoko of Majoko and Majoko Legal Practitioners while those who are owed money by Mr Brighton Ndove were advised to approach a curator Mr Job Sibanda of Job Sibanda and Associates.

Mrs Vundhla-Phulu faces accusations of allegedly defrauding numerous clients out of properties and money.

The Law society further notified that while another Bulawayo-based lawyer, Mr Tungamirai Nyengera is still registered, he is unlicensed with the society and not permitted to practice as a lawyer.

“The public is further advised that Mr Tungamirai Nyengera is still registered, however, he has not renewed his Practicing Certificate with the Law Society of Zimbabwe for 2024 and he is therefore not entitled to offer legal services to clients,” reads the notice.