Piped water brings joy to Zvishavane villagers

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Correspondent

VILLAGERS from Marira in Zvishavane District, Midlands Province are excited with the completion of a piped water scheme that was made possible through devolution funds.

The life-changing development expected to benefit over 12 000 people has brought relief to the communities that used to walk long distances in search of the precious liquid. The piped water scheme is expected to go a long way in preventing the outbreak of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid that could be triggered by contaminated water from poor sources.

The project provides sustainable access to safe drinking water to areas covering Shiku and Venge Business centres. Others are Bera Secondary, Shiku, Venge Primary Schools and Marira Clinic. This is in line with the thrust by the Second Republic to promote economic growth and social wellbeing of the communities.

Speaking during a tour of the project last Wednesday that was led by the Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Owen Ncube, beneficiaries commended the Second Republic for positively impacting their livelihoods.

“We used to fetch water from wells for domestic use and during the dry season, we would walk for about three kilometres to the nearest bush pump. And if you come from a huge family like mine, you would make several trips to the source to provide water for the home. This Government project indeed relieved us women, who were mostly responsible for fetching water for the family. Now we are just like those in urban areas, it is no longer as laborious as it was before,” said Namatai Muchetu in gratitude.

Another beneficiary who preferred to be called Uncle Chere said, “Looking for water, especially during the dry season, was a job for a day, an issue for us old men. We are now feeling relieved with this Government initiative. Now we can put our focus on other things like farming and keeping our cattle.”

An elated Chief Masunda said the shortage of reliable water supply stifled the development of key infrastructure in his area.

He commended the Government for disbursing devolution funds which saw Runde Rural District Council being able to construct a 9km water pipeline that was now supplying Marira Clinic.

“This piped water project necessitated the functioning of Marira Clinic, whose opening was delayed for a long time due to water scarcity. This clinic is going to help people who were used to traveling for more than 20 kilometres to the nearest health centre,” said Chief Masunda.

On his part, Minister Ncube said the Government was committed to addressing water challenges in the countryside as highlighted in the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs. He said access to clean water was important in uplifting the livelihoods of villagers.

He added that the Second Republic was assisting local authorities to fulfill their obligation of ensuring improved access to social amenities across the country through the development of key infrastructure such as water sources, clinics, classroom blocks, roads, and bridges among other facilities.

“The Government continues to embark on projects that contribute to improved health and well-being of communities with construction and renovation of health centers like Marira Clinic having been undertaken to ensure rural areas have access to quality and affordable healthcare.”