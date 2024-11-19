Pirate taxi driver gets seven years for culpable homicide

Isheunesu Moyo (30) of Madhuve Village in Mberengwa was sentenced to seven years in prison for culpable homicide by the Zvishavane Magistrates Court.

He will however spend five years behind bars after two years were suspended.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority on May 23, 2021 Moyo was driving a Toyota Funcargo which he uses as a private taxi when he picked up the now deceased who was not named. The man was going to Number 1 Bus Stop along Zvishavane -Mbalabala road.

Moyo charged the now deceased US$90 for the trip. However when they reached the bus stop, the passenger declined to pay the fare resulting in a misunderstanding.

Moyo did not drop the passenger and drove to the taxi pickup point in Goddard Road near Pick and Pay Supermarket in Zvishavane where he mobilised fellow pirate taxi drivers to help him recover his money.

A scuffle ensured and Moyo was overpowered and the deceased ran away. Moyo then struck the man with a stone on the back of the head and he fell on Goddard Road where he was hit by an oncoming Columbian Freight liner truck.

The passenger died upon arrival at Zvishavane District Hospital

The NPA encouraged the public to desist from violence and solve their disputes amicably.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man will perform 105 hours of community service at Senga Clinic for assaulting a fellow resident.

Talent Teketa was initially sentenced to six months in prison when he appeared before Gweru Magistrate Beaulity Dube.

Three months were suspended for five years on condition he does not commit a similar offence in future. The remaining three months were suspended on condition he performs 105 hours of community service at Senga Clinic

Teketa admitted to the charge before Magistrate Dube.

The State accused Teketa for assaulting Learnmore Kanyemba with a chain on the head. The Prosecutor proposed a harsh sentence as Teketa had targeted the head, a very important organ of the body.

“He must perform community service to show the community that that behaviour is not tolerated.”

New Ziana