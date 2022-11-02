Pit sand shaft collapses, kills worker

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday news reporter

A-28-YEAR-OLD Victoria Falls man died on the spot after being allegedly buried in sand following the collapse of a pit sand shaft on Thursday.

Xolisani Mlandeli Dube (28) from Mkhosana, Victoria Falls allegedly died after he was buried by sand when a pit sand shaft he had been digging with two of his workmates collapsed.

It is alleged that the trio who work for Proper ware brick and sand supplier company had been working at an underground shaft at Chidobe pit, Chief Mvuthu in Victoria Falls when the incident occurred.

“While loading sand into the truck, the shaft collapsed on Dube who was still underground thereby burying him in sand and killing him on the spot. His two workmates tried to rescue him but unfortunately by the time the duo tried to remove him, he had already died.

“Police in Victoria Falls attended the scene and dictated no physical injuries on the body of the deceased. The deceased was ferried to Victoria Falls Hospital mortuary and is awaiting post mortem,” said Matabeleland North Province police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda in confirming the incident.

“The police appealed to workers to always consider safety first before tackling anything especially when operating underground. Exercising caution ensures safety,” said Insp Banda.

