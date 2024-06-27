Pitisi starts for Warriors

The Sunday News

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

Rising Highlanders goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi has been handed a starting berth for the Warriors in their Cosafa opener against Comoros at the Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa this afternoon.

The match kicks off at 3pm.

Emmanuel Jalai, captain Godknows Murwira, Malvin Hativagoni and Farai Banda will form the four-man defensive line in coach Jairos Tapera’s 4-3-3 structure.

Richard Hachiro will provide a lone shield to the defence withJuan Mutudza and Donald Mudadi, both effective ball carriers complete the midfield triangle.

Tinotenda Meke and Michael Tapera will take the wings withTakunda Benhura the centre-forward.

Warriors Starting 11 against Comoros

Raphael Pitisi, Emmanuel Jalai, Farai Banda, Godknows Murwira, Malvin Hativagoni, Richard Hachiro, Donald Mudadi, Juan Mutudza, Tinotenda Meke, Michael Tapera, Takunda Benhura

