Pitso confirms Sundowns departure

Pitso Mosimane has thanked Mamelodi Sundowns billionaire president Patrice Motsepe for giving him an opportunity and support to lead the club to unprecedented success on the domestic and continental circuit. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SOUTH AFRICA’s top coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed his abrupt departure from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns to take up a new job with an “international club”.

Mosimane has confirmed earlier reports that he has left Sundowns, and fuelled further speculation that he will be joining Egyptian gianst Al Ahly.

“It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. I have accepted an offer to join an international team,” read a public statement from ‘Jingles’.

The five-time PSL champions further confirmed that club president Patrice Motsepe, who has this afternoon called an emergency meeting at Chloorkop, offered his blessing for the move.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has been my family for almost eight years. The President Dr Patrice Motsepe has been like a father to me. He has been a mentor, a friend, a supporter and a confidante. I could never quit him or Mamelodi Sundowns. I am only going away to carry the spirit of the Yellow Nation with me.

“From the deepest of my heart, I am so grateful that the president has blessed my move. I did not expect less from a man who has been so good and generous to me. He is the kind of leader any family, company, team and indeed any country needs. I have been privileged to drink from his well of wisdom.

“I leave this family knowing that our bond is unbreakable and hoping that with the passage of time, our paths would come together again. This is not a divorce. We shall remain bonded forever. After winning five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns – the 10th for the club – how can a man ever find it easy to say goodbye to his home? How can I say goodbye to the family, the board, the supporters and the fans?

“My success is his success. Without him, I would not have achieved half of what I have. I leave this family knowing that our bond is unbreakable and hoping that with the passage of time, our paths would come together again. This is not a divorce. We shall remain bonded forever.”—Kickoff.