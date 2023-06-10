Plastic a menace to environment sustainability-EMA

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Correspondent

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has urged communities and corporates to consider recycling plastic products pointing out that single-use of plastic products has severe environmental, social, economic and health consequences.

Speaking during the World Environmental Day commemoration held at Bata Junior School in Gweru, EMA Midlands provincial spokesperson Mr Oswald Ndlovu who was standing in for the provincial manager Mr Benson Bhasera said the accelerated production of plastics globally in recent years, has promoted single use and environment pollution.

“Since the 1970s, the rate of plastic production has grown faster than that of any other material and we have also seen a worrying shift towards single-use of plastic products, items that are thrown away after a single use accelerating plastic pollution.

“This also led to the clogging of sewer pipes and providing breeding grounds for vectors that spread diseases which pose a critical social risk as it makes it unsafe for people and reduces the aesthetic value of the environment,” said Mr Bhasera.

He highlighted that, companies in the plastic production sector must adopt innovative measures on their production systems which promotes recycling of plastic for environmental sustainability.

“Enhancing circularity by promoting more sustainable consumption and production practices across the entire plastic value chain is key in addressing plastic pollution. Players in the plastic industry must work to eliminate problematic plastic packaging or products by redesigning products for enhanced sustainability and innovating their business models to move from single use to reusable plastic products. Packaging professionals also have an obligation to adopt environmentally sustainable practices, look at innovation to use the vast amounts of waste packaging that is already in circulation and to push for improved and aligned recycling methods,” he said.

The commemoration was held to conscientise school children about environmental issues and how they can adopt sustainable ways of keeping the environment clean. Mr Bhasera said children were the next generation and they must grow with a mind which responds positively to environmental issues.

“We also need to educate the next generation on the damage that has been done and what can be done going forward to contribute to curbing plastic pollution. There is also a need to tap into the ability and innovative nature of children as agents of change in our society and EMA has tried to keep this initiative burning through running the Clean Schools Competition.

“Schools should therefore take the formation of environmental clubs seriously as they help school children appreciate environmental issues,” he said.

The commemorations were running under the theme: Solutions to Plastic Pollution. In Gweru, there are more than 10 registered waste recycling companies which also buy plastics from waste pickers who are also making a living from picking waste in residential and industrial areas.