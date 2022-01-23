Player exodus hits FC Platinum

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM have been known to sign the best players on the local scene as they sought to reinforce their dominance on Zimbabwean club football.

Three Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championships in a row were secured by having the best players the local market could offer.

Pure Platinum Play also enjoyed success in the Confederation of African Football Champions League where they joined the likes of Dynamos and Caps United as the only Zimbabwean teams to qualify for the continent’s premier club competition’s group stage.

FC Platinum were also able to lure players away from the Big Boys of Zimbabwean football, Dynamos and Highlanders. They even enticed Dutchman coach Pieter de Jongh from Highlanders, only to part ways with him after Caf said he did not qualify to coach in the Champions League.

Fast forward to 2022, players are leaving FC Platinum en masse, something that has not been seen before. In recent weeks, Silas Songani, Rahman Kutsanzira, Stanley Ngala and Ralph Kawondera have left the Zvishavane based side.

Songani went back overseas, Ngala and Kutsanzira are now at Highlanders while Kawondera signed for Dynamos.

More players are said to be headed out in the coming days since the January transfer window is still open. One of those players believed to be leaving FC Platinum is Kelvin Madzongwe who has just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations where he was a member of the national team.

Madzongwe is according to sources in football circles headed for Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chiefs have been one of the most active teams on the local scene as they recently unveiled the experienced trio of Obriel Chirinda, Obadiah Tarumbwa and Perfect Chikwende.

In fact, Chikwende, sold by FC Platinum to Simba Sports Club of Tanzania in January was training with Pure Platinum Play with indications being that he was headed back to Zvishavane but instead, he has joined Amakhosi Amahle.

Denzel Khumalo, who joined FC Platinum from Highlanders is also said to be unsettled in Zvishavane and looking for a return to Bosso.

Is there a player exodus at FC Platinum or they are rebuilding with a focus on young players? FC Platinum in September last year signed young Nigerian striker, Abubakar Temitope Onifade.

They already have an exciting array of youngsters such as Oscar Bhebhe, Thubelihle Ngwenya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Kelvin Mangiza and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

FC Platinum have been linked with another youngster, Shelton Mabanyika who plays for Paramount in the Zifa Central Region Division One League.

There has been no announcement of any incoming players at FC Platinum in this transfer window and their spokesperson, Chido Chizondo, when contacted for comment, said she will share any developments “if there are any.”

Coach Norman Mapeza, who has just returned from Cameroon where he took charge of Warriors could not be drawn to comment on what is happening at his club. — Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29