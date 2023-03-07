Plumtree town intensifies impounding stray animals

Mthabisi Tshuma and Mkhululi Ncube

PLUMTREE Town Council has intensified its operation to impound stray animals in a move to create sanity in the border town.

As at last Friday, the council had 125 cattle and three donkeys impounded while as at Tuesday, 65 cattle were at the impound facility at Veterinary Services Quarantine Pen at Plumtree industrial site. The penalty for stray cattle is USD$8 per day, donkey USD$8 and other related costs and goat USD$5 per day.

In a notice issued on Monday, Plumtree acting town secretary Mr Thembalami Nyoni said affected farmers should take note of the procedure for payment and collection of impounded stray animals.

“Please be advised that in order to claim and collect the impounded animals adhere to the following procedure: Kindly go to the holding pens where you identify your animals and you will be issued with documentation on the total number of your animals impounded and the number of days they have been impounded.

“Proceed to the revenue office where calculation of the amount due will be done, make the payment and a receipt will be issued. Revert back to the pens with proof of payment and collect the animals. Kindly adhere to the above procedure to avoid any inconveniences,” reads part of the notice.

Chronicle news crew visited the impounding site this morning and observed Plumtree town council employees feeding and treating the impounded cattle. A number of stray cattle in the central business district were also observed. In response to emailed questions, Mr Nyoni said the operation was meant to ensure there is order in the border town.

“Plumtree Town Council carried out several engagements with local stakeholders and farmers from areas surrounding the town like Solwezi, Thekwane, Mthunduluka, Izimnyama, Diba and Macingwane with the main aim of encouraging the communities to pen their livestock. The last meeting was held on the 3rd of February 2023 at TMB Hall. The local authority has had several complaints from residents who have had their vegetables gardens destroyed by stray cattle. Some of the residents sell the vegetables for their livelihood,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said the stray animals were also a menace around town as they would knock down litter bins thereby scattering litter in the Central Business District.

“Some cattle succumb to varied fatalities in people’s properties or around town, others fall into manholes or working trenches and some stray into the sewer ponds and drink contaminated water thereby posing a health hazard to the community at large. The local authority was called upon to act on the issue of stray animals by the residents. Several notices have since been distributed to the residents and the surrounding communities informing them that stray animals will be impounded during the month of February 2023.

“Logistical issues delayed the impounding of the stray animals; however, all is set and we are good to go. We have quarantine pens where the cattle will be held for five days undergoing screening, dipping and other veterinary services. Thereafter if they remain unclaimed after six days, they will be moved to the Council farm holding pens where they will be released upon payment of pound fees. We are encouraging farmers to pen their animals so that they are not impounded in line with Statutory Instrument 102 of 2015, Protection of Lands and Natural Resources by-laws as read with the Stock Trespass Act 19:14). We would like to maintain good relations with the surrounding communities and we urge them to curb the movement of animals into the town,” said Mr Nyoni.

