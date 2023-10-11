Pokello son hits jackpot

Fungai Muderere

POKELLO Nare’s first-born son Nathan Mutasa has signed for La Liga side Granada.

Nare is a famed socialite and entrepreneur with a big soft for football and her 21-year-old son revealed on Instagram that he has put pen to paper at Granada.

The young footie star wrote on the social media platform saying he was happy for his new deal. “Glad to be joining @granadacf and continuing my journey with them. The work continues.”

The youngster has previously played for French lower league side US Torcy.

The midfielder joined US Torcy in August 2021 and he was part of the Young Warriors squad which took part in the Cosafa U-17 tournament in 2018.

The Paris based US Torcy plays in the fifth tier of French football.

Zimbabwe has a number of unheralded young players that have been getting deals in foreign countries.