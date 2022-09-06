Police appeal for assistance in solving Cowdray Park murder

Sunday News Reporter, Caroline Mutsawu

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a murder case after a 37-year-old man was found dead in Cowdray Park with a deep wound on the neck, suspected to have been caused by stabbing.

Mr Qiniso Zondo was allegedly stabbed by an unknown person on 1 September, with the body only discovered the following day at around 7.30am.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

Investigations by the police have since revealed that on the fateful day, Zondo was coming from a mine in Norwood with his workmates who are all artisanal miners headed to Cowdray Park suburbs. The group then proceeded to a shebeen where they began drinking beer.

“After about 30 minutes, the group decided to leave, but as they were leaving there was an altercation after they came across an unknown person who accused the now deceased of flashing him with a torch at night.

“The two started fighting resulting in Zondo being stabbed on the neck with an unknown object. Zondo’s workmates escaped from the scene in fear for their lives and informed no one all night until the deceased’s body was discovered by a Cowdray Park resident in the morning,” said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson revealed that that they were now searching for the deceased’s workmates to help in the investigations.

‘The police are in the search of the deceased’s relatives as well as his workmates who were with him to aid in the apprehension of the accused person,’ said Insp Ncube.

The police in Bulawayo also appeal to the public to bring forth any information that may lead to the arrest of the unknown murderer to visit any nearest police station.

