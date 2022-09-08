Police appeal for assistance to arrest murder suspect

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday news reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland North are appealing to members of the public to assist with information that might lead to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect who is wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North province in July.

According to the police, Tinashe Zulu (18), is wanted in connection with the alleged murder of Brendon Gumede.

It is reported that the two were drinking beer at Dowa shops, Nyamandlovu on 16 July when a misunderstanding arose between the two.

“In the course of the argument, Zulu stabbed Gumede in the stomach with a spear which led to his death and after, Zulu fled Dowa village, being the last place he was spotted. He is dark in complexion, medium height and medium built and should anyone see him or might have information that might lead to his arrest to report to the nearest police,” said Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.

The police spokesperson said those with information which may lead to the arrest of the accused should contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Moyo on phone numbers 0775469610 / 0716772511 or the officer in charge at Nyamandlovu on (0292) 821306.