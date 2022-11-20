Police arrest 39 school kids at Vuzu party

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested 39 students from various schools and colleges after they raided a house in Kumalo where the youths were enjoying a Vuzu party on Friday night, it has been confirmed.

They recovered alcohol, cigarettes and cigarettes stubs, used and unused condoms. National police spokesperson Asst Comm Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest but could not shed more light, saying investigations were underway.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of 39 students from various schools in Bulawayo at a certain house in Kumalo suburb, on 18 November while they were conducting a Vuzu party. Some whisky, cigarette stubs, used and unused condoms were recovered at the scene. Investigations are underway and more information will be revealed,” said Asst Com Nyathi.

Unconfirmed reports say most of the students from various schools in town had finished their public examinations and were celebrating through partying. A number of them are however, said to be secondary schools pupils.

Police have continued to warn of increased deployment of officers to deal with the unruly youths who engage in unscrupulous activities in town when they come out of Vuzu parties that are usually organised on the first Saturday after schools close and the last Saturday before a new school term begins.

Venues for the parties are usually homes in the leafy suburbs where parents, in most cases, are working outside the country. In some cases, organisers book lodges to host the parties.