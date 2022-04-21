Police arrest armed robbers

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

SIX armed robbers have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Bulawayo after they robbed Gem Mine on the outskirts of the city.

The six, Joachim Mangena (25), Vusimuzi Moyo (26), Khayelihle Masuku (21), Kabhetha Thamsanqa (30), Clemence Moyo (25) and Jonathan Mpofu (18) were arrested in connection with a robbery that was committed at Gem Mine on 21 February this year.

In an update on their official Twitter page, police said the six are believed to have invaded the mine while armed with machetes and captured a security guard before stealing a grinder, cellphones, carbons and workshop tools all valued at US$15 620. Investigations by police led to the arrest of the suspects and recovered marked tools which were stolen during the robbery valued at US$7 000.

In another incident, police in Matobo arrested seven people who are suspected of committing a robbery together with 33 others, still at large when they stormed Duive Enterprises Pvt Ltd Mine while armed with machetes, axes and stones.

“They attacked the security guards and mine workers before they stole mining equipment which includes an electric drilling machine, 18×4 pound hummers, 3×14 pound hummers, 4 drill sticks, 14 chisels, 20 shovels, seven machetes, 15 picks, 10 axes, 10 pairs of work suits, 15 pairs of gumboots, an FN Browning pistol loaded with 4 rounds and 15 cellphones. The suspects also stole sacks of gold ore from a mining shaft,” police said.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the arrest of Ellton Shonhayi (23), Tatenda Privillage Gaviro Makumbe (26) and Pivet Mamhungu (32) in connection with cases of unlawful entry and theft on 10 April at New Stands, Beitbridge.

The suspects were intercepted at the complainant’s house after they had stolen property worth R32 000. The complainant mobilised members of the public and apprehended one of the suspects while two others escaped.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the two other suspects and recovery of property worth R 28 000. [email protected]