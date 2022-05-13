Police ban use of spikes

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has with immediate effect banned the use of hand held spikes by police officer following an outcry by the public and parliamentarians.

This was revealed by national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who stated that any officer found using the spikes will be arrested and face both criminal charges and stern disciplinary action.

Ass Comm Nyathi said under the directive no police officer will be allowed to move around whilst openly holding or carrying spikes under the guise of traffic enforcements.

“The Commissioner General of Police has noted with concern allegations that some police officers are using hand held spikes whilst trying to stop some errant motorists from evading Police check points and general enforcement of road rules and regulations in the country.

“These allegations have resulted in varied views from the public including parliamentarians. In this regard, the Commissioner General of Police has with immediate effect banned the use of hand held spikes by any Police officers whilst performing traffic enforcement duties throughout the country. Any police officer who will defy this directive will be arrested and face both criminal and stern disciplinary action,” said the police spokesperson.

Police commanders at various levels have been ordered to ensure that this directive is strictly complied with, by police officers.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the Zimbabwe Republic Police will only stick to the use of standard and approved spikes as the norm where these are strategically used at conventional road blocks and checkpoints.

“The spikes are laid down on the ground with certified specification to assist police officers to control motorists who will try to evade roadblocks by driving through the roadblocks or sideways and in the process pose as a danger to other motorists, the general public and police officers. The police also appeals to drivers to stop whenever directed to do so by police officers on the roads. “We have observed that in major cities such as Harare and Bulawayo some kombis and pirate taxis especially those with no number plates do not stop at police roadblocks or police checkpoints. This makes it difficult for police officers to either arrest or trace them to account for their illegal activities,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi further raised concern over public service vehicle drivers and pirate taxis who get involved in road traffic accidents or openly go through red robots (traffic lights) and later on claim they were running away from police officers or a spike has been thrown at them.

He revealed that in most cases initial enquiries have revealed that they will be trying to cover up for their criminal conduct.

“In the same vein, the police urges all public service vehicle operators to seriously introspect on the manner they are conducting their operations in the country and genuinely assist in the maintenance of law and order on the roads.

“The recent pronouncement by His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa on the operations of public service vehicles should be a guide on the need to ensure that public service vehicle drivers and crew are strictly adhering to the laws of the country. Therefore there is no need for transport operators to put money first at the expense of the travelling public,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.