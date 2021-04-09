Police base opened at Umzingwane district’s ward 19

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

A ZRP base has been opened at Umzingwane district’s ward 19 following increased violent crimes such as armed robbery, murder and assault, amongst others.

The police base was officially opened on Wednesday at premises donated by the local business community. Speaking on the sidelines of the official opening of a police base at Ntabenende area in ward 19, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Defence, Security and Home Affairs who is also the Member of Parliament for Umzingwane Constituency Rtd Brig Gen Levi Mayihlome said the alarming crime rate in the constituency called for a collective approach and support in curbing it.

“One of our obligations as parliamentarians is to take care of the security forces in our constituencies. Moreover, as the chairperson of the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Defence Security and Home Affairs I acknowledge and appreciate such a gesture. We have had high crime rates in this constituency which calls for all of us to support and compliment the police force in fighting crime. This base is one good example of the so many efforts we need to fight crime,” said Hon Mayihlome.

He further called for the documentation of gold panners in the area, particularly in areas like Habane in Esigodini where most have been identified as people of no fixed abode. Some gold panners have resorted to staying in the bush.

“We call for documentation of miners operating in the area. May council ensure their houses are occupied by tenants that are known. I would like to advise the ZRP Officer Commanding Gwanda District that the crime rate in this area has reached critical levels. Just this morning I received a message that an ex- police officer was robbed and beaten up in Habane. As such may I encourage the business community to continue supporting the police through fuel and such initiatives. Let’s also encourage youths to join the Special Constabulary team. Lastly may I call for the police force to do due diligence to their work and utilise this base to the best of their ability,” said Hon Mayihlome.

The ZRP officer Commanding Gwanda District, Chief Superintendent Mandlenkosi Moyo, pledged his support on behalf of the police force, while calling his members to be men and women of integrity so as to be worthy being supported.

“It is our wish to be accessible as much as possible as the police force and this base donation compliments this objective. I would like to encourage my fellow police officers to work extra hard as this is an investment by the society that needs returns. Now that there is a base in this area, you can now be measured as there are no more excuses of distance. Let’s earn respect as police officers through working for it. It is upon this background that the community will find us worthy to be assisted and I must say Esigodini has shown its worth through this donation,” said Chief Supt Moyo.

Meanwhile, the Crime Consultative Committee Chairperson who is also the Vice president of the Miners in the area, Sipho Tshili said the setting up of a police base was long overdue.

“It’s been long since we wanted this base. I went to Gwanda to ask for permission to set up a base in this area and finally we got it. We then through the help of my colleagues in the mining sector set up this base to help fight crime in this area. I would like to thank the support I got from the business community particularly the miners. We will now report cases at this base while our livestock clearances can be done at our door step as well,” said Tshili.