Police blame human error for Easter accidents

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has blamed human error for most of the accidents that occurred during the Easter and Independence holidays in which 73 people died.

In a statement released by the police on Wednesday, the police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that most of the serious accident occurred during the night where motorist ignored the safety measures.

“A comprehensive analysis by the Police has revealed that most of the accidents are attributed to human error, which includes speeding, inattention, misjudgment, overtaking error, and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers.

Most serious accidents occurred during the night where most travellers were observed to be moving in large numbers, ignoring safety measures and overloaded vehicles especially those who intended to go to public gatherings for Easter commemorations.”

He said that the police have noted with concern the number of fatal road accidents recorded during the combined Easter and Independence holidays from 15th to 18th April 2022 in which 73 people died compared to 24 who died last year.

The country recorded 264 traffic accidents this year compared to 401 with the total number of fatal accidents rising from 22 last year to 32 this year. At least 202 people were injured during this period as compared to 117 last year.

“The fatal road accident that occurred at the five-kilometer peg along the Jopa-Skyline Road in Chimanimani was the worst recording 38 deaths. Another fatal road accident involving a Nissan UD 70 truck claimed five lives at the 40 km peg along the Makuti-Kariba Road. Another accident along the Nyanga-Rwenya Road claimed four lives while an accident involving a Stallion bus was side swapped by a haulage truck 180 km along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road killing two people,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Ass Comm Nyathi said motorists should change their mind-sets when it comes to ensuring road safety.

“It is sad that the country recorded an increase in the number of people who died in accidents and number of people injured during the Easter and Independence holidays. There is need for motorists and stakeholders to have a total change of mindset when it comes to road safety during holidays.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores all motorists to be responsible on the roads and lead by example when it comes to road safety. Churches are urged to allow Easter gatherings to be held in local settings to curtail accidents due to long distance travelling and fatigue,” he said.