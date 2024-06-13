Police blitz nets over 10 000 illegal taxi (mushikashika) operators, touts

At least 826 motorists and 205 touts were arrested this week under the countrywide operation “No to Mushikashika and Touts”, which the police launched a fortnight ago.

The police said on Thursday the latest arrests bring the cumulative number of those arrested to 13 308 for motorists and 3 195 for touts.

The operation targets non-passenger carrying vehicles being used to carry passengers (mushikashika), un-roadworthy vehicles and touts.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said most mushikashika vehicles –several without number plates – have been involved in robberies and kidnappings.

He said unlicensed operators are undermining the regulated public transport system and posing safety risks to passengers.

The police have also arrested scores of touts, the informal agents who solicit passengers and collect fares at major bus terminals and road intersections.

Authorities see these as enablers of the illicit commuter trade, and their activities have long been a target of law enforcement.

While the state-run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) is the official public transport provider, it has struggled to keep up with demand, leading many commuters to turn to the less regulated private computer omnibuses and taxi services.

Transportation experts have called for greater organization, oversight and investment in both public and private transport sectors.

