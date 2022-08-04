Police clamp down on Vuzu parties

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have been out in full force as a deterrent to school going teens who were observed either drunk, drinking or in vehicles headed to possibly Vuzu parties.

Police towed away a kombi that was full of visibly drunk teens as well as alcohol along Robert Mugabe Way. Teens were also observed passed out on pavements around the Large City Hall area which for years these children have used as one of their meeting points.

The driver of the kombi vanished after he was accosted by the alert police officers who found two quarts of Black label when they searched the vehicle.

Sunday News spoke to the teens in the kombi that was towed away and they claimed to be coming from different schools and were in town to pick up their friends who were coming from boarding schools.

Parents in Bulawayo have been fretting over the possibility of children organising and attending Vuzu parties as schools close.

In a message circulating on social media, parents have been called on to take note of plans to have Vuzu parties across the city as schools close.

“Dearest Parents….

Please note that it has come to our attention that learners from schools around Bulawayo are planning to have Vuzu parties tomorrow.

Please do talk to your children and please check their satchels for civilian clothes as they leave home,” reads the warning.

Vuzu parties have gained notoriety over the years for the all the wrong reasons.

Youths of school going age have been known to drink, smoke, use drugs and engage in sexual escapades at these parties, which are normally held at secret venues, prompting the police and parents to seek their closure.

